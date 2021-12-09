Markets
GME

Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2021: GME, RH, CURV

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were slightly lower ahead of Thursday's opening bell as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dipped 0.4% recently.

In company news. GameStop (GME) dropped 5% as the video game retailer posted a wider loss despite a jump in revenue in its recent reporting quarter.

RH (RH) was 7% higher after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $7.03 per share, up from $6.20 per share a year ago.

The home furnishings retailer also recorded revenue of $1.01 billion, up from $844 million a year earlier.

Torrid Holdings (CURV) tumbled 26% as the women's fashion retail company lowered the higher-end of its full-year sales outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME RH CURV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular