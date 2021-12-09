Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2021: GME, RH, CURV

Consumer stocks were slightly lower ahead of Thursday's opening bell as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dipped 0.4% recently.

In company news. GameStop (GME) dropped 5% as the video game retailer posted a wider loss despite a jump in revenue in its recent reporting quarter.

RH (RH) was 7% higher after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $7.03 per share, up from $6.20 per share a year ago.

The home furnishings retailer also recorded revenue of $1.01 billion, up from $844 million a year earlier.

Torrid Holdings (CURV) tumbled 26% as the women's fashion retail company lowered the higher-end of its full-year sales outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.