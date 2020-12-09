Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2020: UNFI, LOVE, DBI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.16% higher while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently up 0.37%

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was declining by more than 12% after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.51, up from $0.04 in the same period last year. That result trailed the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ for adjusted EPS of $0.74 for the period.

Lovesac (LOVE) was almost 12% higher after it swung to a profit of $0.16 per diluted share for fiscal Q3 from a loss of $0.46 a year ago. That beat the consensus estimate of four analysts polled by Capital IQ of a loss of $0.89.

Designer Brands (DBI) was up more than 1% even as it swung to an adjusted loss of $0.26 per share in fiscal Q3. A year ago, it posted adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share. Analysts in a Capital IQ survey had expected an adjusted loss of $0.41 per share.

