Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2020: LOVE,RUSHA,RUSHB,GME

Consumer stocks were lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF down 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, Lovesac (LOVE) rose nearly 16% after the furniture company swung to a surprise Q3 profit, earning $0.16 per share during the three months ended Nov. 1, reversing a $0.46 per share net loss during the same quarter last and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.89 per share net loss. Revenue grew 43% year-over-year to $74.7 million, also exceeding the $66.1 million analyst mean.

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA,RUSHB) climbed 2.2% after the car and truck dealership chain late Tuesday authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to $100 million of its class A and class B common stock and running through the end of 2021, replacing its existing share repurchase plan slated to expire Dec. 31 after buying back $23.5 million of its outstanding shares through Dec. 2. The company also said it will pay a $500 appreciation gift to employees on Dec. 15.

Gamestop (GME) slumped more than 16% after the retailer late Tuesday reported a 30.6% decline in net sales for its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 31, dropping to $1 billion from $1.44 million during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.09 billion in Q3 sales. It also said comparable store sales declined 24.6% year-over-year, also missing analyst mean expecting a 19.4% drop.

