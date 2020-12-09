Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2020: CMBM,VIAV,USIO

Technology stocks were significantly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday sinking 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was falling 1.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Cambium Networks (CMBM) declined 7.2% after late Tuesday saying it will pay an undisclosed amount to Ubiquiti (UI) to settle a legal challenge by the rival networking equipment company over Cambium's Elevate software for use on Ubiquiti devices. Neither side had to admit to any wrongdoing or liability.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) fell 1.1% on Wednesday despite announcing a licensing agreement with China-based Viko Optics Technical Co for Viavi's three-dimensional sensing technology. Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Among advancers, Usio (USIO) rose more than 18% after saying it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the assets of privately held Information Management Solutions, setting the stage for the electronic payments process to re-enter the electronic bill payment and presentment industry. Financial details of the prospective transaction were not disclosed but the companies said they work together on an exclusive basis until a deal is consummated or terminated.

