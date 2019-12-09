Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, THO, TSCO, CGC, AMZN, FCAU

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.3%

MCD: -0.2%

DIS: -0.5%

CVS: +0.03%

KO: -0.3%

Consumer stocks drifted lower on Monday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 edging up 0.13% in midday trade while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were up over 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Thor Industries (THO) was down almost 3% after posting fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.92 per share, up from $0.26 in the same period a year ago but missing the Street estimate of $1.23 a share.

In other sector news:

(+) British' retailer Tesco (TSCO) was up over 1% after saying that it was considering "strategic options" for its businesses in Malaysia and Thailand, potentially abandoning plans to open 750 Express stores in the latter.

(+) Canopy Growth (CGC) was over 13% higher after the cannabis company said Chairman David Klein will become its next chief executive in January, replacing Mark Zuekelin, who will resign from the board.

(-) Amazon.com (AMZN) was about 0.2% higher as it plans to open an office in Manhattan in 2021, which would house more than 1,500 employees from its consumer and advertising team, The Associated Press reported.

(-) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) confirmed that its Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe unit recently filed an appeal with the European Court of Justice against a tax ruling that ordered the car maker to pay EUR30 million ($33.2 million) in back taxes, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the company. Fiat Chrysler was retreating 0.6%.

