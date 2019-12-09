Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, LOW, THO, SKX, CGC

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.23%

MCD: -0.20%

DIS: -1.12%

CVS: -0.32%

KO: -0.57%

Consumer stocks were higher on Monday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 edging up 0.2% in late trade while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were up 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Lowe's (LOW) was up more than 1% after Goldman Sachs selected the company as sector top pick for 2020.

In other sector news:

(-) Thor Industries (THO) was declining 4.6% after posting fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.92 per share, up from $0.26 in the same period a year ago but missing the Street estimate of $1.23.

(+) Skechers U.S.A.'s (SKX) valuation is almost half that of its rival Nike (NKE) even after shares have soared by around two-thirds this year, implying more room for the stock to run given that earnings growth for both footwear firms is forecast to be similar over the next three years, Reuters reported, citing a Barron's article. Skechers was up almost 2%.

(+) Canopy Growth (CGC) was rising over 14% after the cannabis company said David Klein, the CFO of Constellation Brands, will become its next chief executive in January, replacing Mark Zuekelin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.