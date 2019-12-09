Consumer Sector Update for 12/09/2019: THO, AMZN, FCAU, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.23%

MCD: +0.15%

DIS: +0.30%

CVS: -0.19%

KO: +0.11%

Leading consumer stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-market trade.

Early movers include:

(-) Thor Industries (THO), which was declining more than 2% after posting fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.92 per share, up from $0.26 in the same period a year ago but missing the Street estimate of $1.23.

In other sector news:

(-) Amazon.com (AMZN) is planning to open an office in Manhattan in 2021, which would house more than 1,500 employees from its consumer and advertising team, The Associated Press reported. Amazon was slipping in recent trading.

(-) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) confirmed that its Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe unit recently filed an appeal with the European Court of Justice against a tax ruling that ordered the car maker to pay EUR30 million ($33.2 million) in back taxes, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the company. Fiat Chrysler was retreating less than 1%.

