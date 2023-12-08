News & Insights

RH

Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2023: RH, LULU, JOUT, XLP, XLY

December 08, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.4%.

RH (RH) was declining by over 9% after it swung to a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.42 per diluted share from adjusted earnings of $4.26 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.09.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) was down more than 2% after saying it expects fiscal Q4 diluted earnings of $4.85 to $4.93 a share on revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.17 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect normalized EPS of $4.95 on revenue of $3.18 billion.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) was over 8% lower after saying it swung to a quarterly net loss of $1.56 per diluted share from earnings of $0.95 a year earlier.

