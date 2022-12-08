Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2022: GMS, YQ, CHEF

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, GMS (GMS) added more than 12% after the construction products company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $2.79 per share, up from $2.00 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.45 per share. Net sales increased 24.4% year-over-year to $1.43 billion during the three months ended Oct. 31, also exceeding the $1.36 billion analyst mean.

Chinese teaching company 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) slid 5.8% after late Wednesday reporting a 74.9% drop in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to 124.6 million renminbi following the end of the company's K-12 tutoring business. Analyst estimates were not available.

The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) fell 8.2% after the specialty food distributor plans a $250 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in December 2028. A portion of the net proceeds will be used for a concurrent swap of some of its outstanding 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024 for a combination of cash and common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.