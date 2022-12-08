Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2022: CHEF, NAPA, BTI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.9%.

The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) was slipping past 9% amid plans to launch a private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028 with a principal amount of $250 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings late Wednesday of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.14 per share. Separately, the company said Chief Financial Officer Lori Beaudoin will retire in the spring of 2023. Duckhorn Portfolio's stock was over 5% higher in Thursday's premarket activity.

British American Tobacco (BTI) was down more than 3% after it maintained its guidance of a mid-single-figure growth at constant currency for its fiscal 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share.

