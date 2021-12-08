Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2021: SFIX, CASY, UNFI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.04% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.03% in recent trading.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was slipping past 25% after posting a fiscal Q1 loss of $0.02 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.13.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) was over 6% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 diluted EPS of $2.59, down from $3 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP EPS of $2.95.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was advancing by more than 5% after posting adjusted fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.97 per diluted common share, up from $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected $0.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.