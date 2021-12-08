Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2021: CASY,SFIX,FRG,RLX

Consumer stocks moderated somewhat during afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.4%, overcoming a morning retreat.

In company news, Casey's General Stores (CASY) fell 6.5% after the retail chain late Tuesday reported net income of $2.59 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Oct. 31, down from its $3.00 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.95 per share.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was sinking over 23%, earlier dropping over 28% to its lowest price since May 2020 after the apparel company said it expects to generate between $505 million to $520 million in revenue for its current Q2 ending in late January, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $586.1 million in Q2 revenue.

Among gainers, Franchise Group (FRG) climbed 9.9% after the retail franchiser increased its quarterly dividend by 67% over its most recent distributions to $0.625 per share beginning with its Jan. 15 payout to investors of record on Dec. 31.

RLX Technology (RLX) rose nearly 22% after the e-cigarette company authorized a $500 million stock buyback program running through the end of 2023.

