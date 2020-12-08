Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2020: SFIX, SDPI, HOLI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat on premarket Tuesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were both unchanged.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) gained almost 38% after the company posted on Monday Q1 earnings of $0.09 per share, rising from break-even a year earlier and beating the analysts' estimate of a loss of $0.17 per share polled by Capital IQ.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) also rose more than 19% after announcing that it has received a preliminary, non-binding takeover offer of $15.47 per share in cash from a consortium that includes Baiqing Shao, a co-founder and a former CEO of the company.

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) added more than 17% after completing the sale-leaseback agreement for its facilities in Vernal, Utah.

