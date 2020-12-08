Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2020: JW-A,JW-B,HTHT,SFIX,QS

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, John Wiley & Sons (JW.A,JW.B) raced more than 13% higher after the publisher Tuesday reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q2 ended Oct. 31 and projected FY21 net income and revenue also exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.00 per share on $491 million in revenue, beating the two-analyst mean looking for a $0.64 per share and $461.3 million, respectively.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) also rallied Tuesday, rising over 53% to touch a new record high of $54.94 a share after the apparel seller reported a surprise Q1 profit, earning $0.09 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31, up from $0.00 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share net loss. Revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $490.4 million, also topping the $481.12 million Street view.

QuantumScape (QS) climbed 35% after the auto-parts company Tuesday released performance data for its next generation lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, saying its batteries were capable of lasting for hundreds of thousands of miles and operating at a wide range of temperatures. Its batteries also recharge much faster than conventional lithium-ion batteries, reaching 80% capacity after just 15 minutes, it said.

Among decliners, Huazhu Group (HTHT) fell 6.5% after Credit Suisse Tuesday lowered its stock rating on the Chinese hotel chain to neutral from outperform previous and setting a $49 price target on its shares.

