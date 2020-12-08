Markets
HTHT

Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2020: HTHT,SFIX,QS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Huazhu Group (HTHT) fell 7.4% after Credit Suisse Tuesday lowered its stock rating on the Chinese hotel chain to neutral from outperform previous and setting a $49 price target on its shares.

Among gainers, Stitch Fix (SFIX) rallied Tuesday, rising over 53% to touch a new record high of $54.94 a share after the apparel seller reported a surprise Q1 profit, earning $0.09 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31, up from $0.00 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share net loss. Revenue grew 10% year-over-year to $490.4 million, also topping the $481.12 million Street view.

QuantumScape (QS) rose over 13% after the auto-parts company Tuesday released performance data for its next generation lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, saying its batteries were capable of lasting for hundreds of thousands of miles and operating at a wide range of temperatures. Its batteries also recharge much faster than conventional lithium-ion batteries, reaching 80% capacity after just 15 minutes, it said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTHT SFIX QS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular