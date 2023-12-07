News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2023: TRKA, JBLU, MCD, DG

December 07, 2023 — 03:47 pm EST

Consumer stocks rose late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Troika Media (TRKA) shares plummeted 60% after the company and some affiliates filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reached an agreement to be acquired by Blue Torch Finance through a stalking horse credit bid.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) shares jumped 15% after the company increased the midpoint of its revenue guidance and narrowed its loss outlook for 2023 amid stronger-than-expected Q4 bookings led by travel demand.

Dollar General (DG) shares fell 1.2% after the company reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.26 per diluted share, down from $2.33 a year earlier.

McDonald's (MCD) is set to test a small-format store concept called CosMc's, which will sell cold beverages and select food items. The shares added 0.2%.

