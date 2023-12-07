Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2023: DG, GEF, OXM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Dollar General (DG) was over 3% higher after reported fiscal Q3 net sales of $9.69 billion compared with $9.46 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $9.68 billion.

Greif (GEF) was more than 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.16 per share, down from $1.67 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.21.

Oxford Industries (OXM) was down nearly 7% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.01 a share, down from $1.46 a year earlier.

