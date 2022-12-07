Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2022: TOL, ASO, UNFI, OLLI

Consumer stocks remain mixed late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) hanging on for a 0.3% advance while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Toll Brothers (TOL) added 7.5% after the home builder reported net income of $5.63 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Oct. 31, up from $3.02 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $4.01 per share. Revenue grew 21% to $3.71 billion from a year ago, also exceeding the $3.21 billion consensus.

Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) rose almost 16% following better-than-expected Q3 earnings and the retailer raising its fiscal 2022 profit outlook. Excluding one-time items, Academy is projecting 2022 net income in a range of $7.50 to $7.65 per share, up from its previous guidance expecting $6.75 to $7.50 per share and beating the analyst consensus looking for adjusted net income of $7.14 per share for the year.

To the downside, United Natural Foods (UNFI) dropped nearly 15% after the grocery distributor Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.13 per share, improving on a $1.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) fell over 18% after the discount retailer reported Q3 results trailing Wall Street expectations and also cut its fiscal 2022 earnings and sales forecasts below consensus views. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.37 per share during the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29 on $418.1 million in net sales. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.40 per share and $429.1 million, respectively.

