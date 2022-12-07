Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2022: OLLI, UNFI, CPB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.72% recently.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $0.37 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.40. Ollie's Bargain Outlet was slipping past 4% recently.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, up from $1.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.16. United Natural Foods was recently down more than 7%.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q1 fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.02 per diluted share, compared with $0.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.87 a share.

