Markets
OLLI

Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2022: OLLI, UNFI, CPB, XLP, XLY

December 07, 2022 — 09:01 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.72% recently.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $0.37 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.40. Ollie's Bargain Outlet was slipping past 4% recently.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, up from $1.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.16. United Natural Foods was recently down more than 7%.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q1 fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.02 per diluted share, compared with $0.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.87 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OLLI
UNFI
CPB
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.