Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2022: ASO,UNFI,OLLI

Consumer stocks remain mixed in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) hanging on for a 0.4% advance and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.2% Wednesday afternoon.

In company news, Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) rose over 16% following better-than-expected Q3 earnings and sales and the retailer raising its FY22 profit outlook. Excluding one-time items, Academy is projecting FY22 net income in a range of $7.50 to $7.65 per share, up from its previous guidance expecting $6.75 to $7.50 per share and beating the analyst consensus looking for adjusted net income of $7.14 per share for the 12 months ending Jan. 31.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) dropped almost 12% after the grocery distributor Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.13 per share, improving on a $1.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) fell nearly 16% after the discount retailer reported Q3 results trailing Wall Street expectations and also cut its FY22 earnings and sales forecasts below consensus views. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.37 per share during the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29 on $418.1 million in net sales. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.40 per share and $429.1 million, respectively.

