Markets
ASO

Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2022: ASO,UNFI,OLLI

December 07, 2022 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks remain mixed in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) hanging on for a 0.4% advance and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.2% Wednesday afternoon.

In company news, Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) rose over 16% following better-than-expected Q3 earnings and sales and the retailer raising its FY22 profit outlook. Excluding one-time items, Academy is projecting FY22 net income in a range of $7.50 to $7.65 per share, up from its previous guidance expecting $6.75 to $7.50 per share and beating the analyst consensus looking for adjusted net income of $7.14 per share for the 12 months ending Jan. 31.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) dropped almost 12% after the grocery distributor Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.13 per share, improving on a $1.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) fell nearly 16% after the discount retailer reported Q3 results trailing Wall Street expectations and also cut its FY22 earnings and sales forecasts below consensus views. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.37 per share during the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29 on $418.1 million in net sales. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.40 per share and $429.1 million, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASO
UNFI
OLLI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.