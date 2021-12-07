Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2021: TRUP,CHWY,SKLZ,BMBL

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 2.3%.

In company news, Trupanion (TRUP) soared over 39% after the pet care insurer Tuesday announced a partnership with Chewy (CHWY) to offer preventive care wellness and insurance plans for accidents, chronic conditions and illnesses to the online pet store's customers. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chewy shares were 3% higher.

Skillz (SKLZ) rose more than 15% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO Andrew Paradise Dec. 2 bought 54 of the esports and gaming company's shares at $8.327 apiece, increasing his direct stake in Skillz to 432,159 shares.

Bumble (BMBL) climbed almost 11% after a JPMorgan upgrade of the dating website firm to overweight from neutral previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.