Consumer Sector Update for 12/07/2021: JMIA, DBI, W, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.47% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining nearly 2%.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) was climbing past 12% after saying preliminary data showed that its gross merchandise volume hit $150 million, up 30% year-over-year as the company recorded its "best ever" Black Friday campaign from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30.

Designer Brands (DBI) was gaining more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ forecast adjusted EPS of $0.56.

Wayfair (W) was up more than 3% after saying it will open three stores in Massachusetts next year for its AllModern and Joss & Main specialty retail brands.

