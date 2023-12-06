Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2023: WBUY, MCD, BF.A, BF.B, CPB

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In corporate news, Webuy Global (WBUY) shares plunged 61% after it said Wednesday it signed a non-binding agreement to buy a 51% stake in Indonesian fruit importer and wholesaler Tiga Sakti Utama for 800,000 of the company's ordinary shares with a lockup arrangement.

McDonald's (MCD) said it is targeting net new restaurant unit growth at 4% in 2024 and 4% to 5% annually afterward until reaching 50,000 restaurants globally by the end of 2027. Its shares were fractionally higher.

Brown-Forman's (BF.A, BF.B) class A and B shares fell around 10% after the company's fiscal Q2 sales fell short of market expectations, and the company lowered its fiscal 2024 outlook.

Campbell Soup's (CPB) shares jumped almost 7% after fiscal Q1 fiscal adjusted earnings topped estimates by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.