Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2023: MCD, CPB, BF.A, BF.B

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In corporate news, McDonald's (MCD) said it is targeting net new restaurant unit growth at 4% in 2024 and 4% to 5% annually afterward until reaching 50,000 restaurants globally by the end of 2027. The shares eased 0.1%.

Brown-Forman's (BF.A, BF.B) class A and B shares fell almost 10% after the company's fiscal Q2 sales fell short of market expectations, and the company lowered its fiscal 2024 outlook.

Campbell Soup's (CPB) shares jumped 7.2% after fiscal Q1 fiscal adjusted earnings topped estimates by analysts.

