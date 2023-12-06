News & Insights

BTI

Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2023: BTI, OLLI, CPB, XLP, XLY

December 06, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slightly lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.8%.

British American Tobacco (BTI) was slipping 9% after saying it is writing down the value of some of its US cigarette brands by 25 billion pounds ($31.48 billion) as it acknowledged that the US cigarette market may not be profitable in the long run.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) was over 3% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.45.

Campbell Soup (CPB) reported fiscal Q1 fiscal adjusted earnings of $0.91 per diluted share, down from $1.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.88. Campbell Soup was advancing by over 2% pre-bell.

