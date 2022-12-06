Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2022: VAC, BKE, SIG

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.8%.

In company news, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) slid 3.1% after the hospitality chain priced a $500 million private placement of 3.25% convertible senior unsecured notes maturing in December 2027.

Buckle (BKE) gained 0.1% after the footwear company declared a special cash dividend of $2.65 per share to be paid Jan. 27 in addition to its regular dividend of $0.35 per share.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) rallied, recently climbing over 19%, after reporting a non-GAAP Q3 profit more than double Wall Street estimates while its sales for the three months ended Oct. 29 also exceeded analyst expectations. The jewelry chain also increased its fiscal 2023 earnings and sales guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.