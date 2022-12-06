Markets
SIG

Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2022: SIG, JILL, VAC, XLP, XLY

December 06, 2022 — 09:07 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were both flat recently.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, down from $1.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.32. Signet was recently up more than 7%.

J. Jill (JILL) was more than 9% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) priced $500 million of 3.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2027, in a private offering. Marriott Vacations' stock was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIG
JILL
VAC
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.