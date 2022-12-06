Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2022: SIG, JILL, VAC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were both flat recently.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, down from $1.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.32. Signet was recently up more than 7%.

J. Jill (JILL) was more than 9% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) priced $500 million of 3.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2027, in a private offering. Marriott Vacations' stock was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

