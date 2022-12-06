Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2022: BNED, VAC, BKE, SIG

Consumer stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier losses late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.7%.

In company news, Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) plunged more than 28% after the educational publisher Tuesday reported declines from prior-year levels in net income and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended Oct. 29 and also missed Wall Street consensus expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.45 per share on $617.1 million in sales compared with the consensus on Capital IQ looking for a $0.77 per-share adjusted profit on $675 million in sales.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) slid 3.6% after the hospitality chain priced a $500 million private placement of 3.25% convertible senior unsecured notes maturing in December 2027.

To the upside, Buckle (BKE) rose 0.4% after the footwear company declared a special cash dividend of $2.65 per share to be paid Jan. 27 in addition to its regular dividend of $0.35 per share.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) rallied, recently climbing nearly 21%, after reporting a non-GAAP Q3 profit more than double Wall Street estimates while its sales for the three months ended Oct. 29 also exceeded analyst expectations. The jewelry chain also increased its fiscal 2023 earnings and sales guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.