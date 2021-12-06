Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2021: TACO,JACK,LTH,KSS

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.1% in Monday afternoon trading and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.6%.

In company news, Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) soared Monday, recently climbing nearly 66% to its best share price since July 2019, after the eatery chain agreed to a $575 million takeover offer from Jack in the Box (JACK). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Del Taco investors will receive $12.51 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 66.1% premium over Friday's closing price. Jack in the Box shares were 3.8% lower this afternoon.

Life Time Group (LTH) rose 8% after the exercise club chain Monday said it negotiated a new credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders, extending the maturity for the revolving loan facility and increasing its borrowing capacity to $475 million.

Kohl's (KSS) rose 6.7% after activist investor Engine Capital Monday urged the department store chain to begin a review of its strategic alternatives, saying the company could fetch at least $75 per share in an outright sale. Kohl's e-commerce business is "conservatively" worth at least $12.4 billion, Engine Capital said.

