Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2021: LCID, TACO, BABA, JACK

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Consumer stocks were higher ahead of Monday's market open as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were up 0.9% and 0.01% respectively.

Lucid Group (LCID) shares declined more than 16% after disclosing that it has received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its merger with Churchill Capital.

Jack in the Box (JACK) has struck a deal to acquire Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) for $12.51 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $575 million. Shares of Del Taco surged 65% while shares of Jack in the Box were unchanged.

Alibaba (BABA) rose 1.6% after announcing the appointment of Toby Xu as the new chief financial officer at the Chinese e-commerce giant.

