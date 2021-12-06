Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2021: ISIG,TACO,JACK,LTH,KSS,PTON

Consumer stocks rose Monday after early signs indicate the omicron variant may not be any more severe than other forms of COVID-19, lifting the shares of airlines, cruise ship, and other travel and hospitality firms and weighing on pandemic-centric plays like Peloton (PTON).

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was climbing 1.6% late in Monday trading, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Insignia Systems (ISIG) was surging Monday, recently soaring almost 214% to its highest share price since December 2016, after the point-of-sale and digital advertising company said it began a review of its strategic alternatives, including a potential acquisition or a merger with another firm as well as possible licensing or other transactions intended to maximize shareholder value. Insignia also has hired Chardan to assist with the process, the company said.

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) soared Monday, recently climbing more than 66% to its best share price since July 2019, after the eatery chain agreed to a $575 million takeover offer from Jack in the Box (JACK). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Del Taco investors will receive $12.51 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 66.1% premium over Friday's closing price. Jack in the Box shares were 3.8% lower this afternoon.

Life Time Group (LTH) rose 7.6% after the exercise club chain Monday said it negotiated a new credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders, extending the maturity for the revolving loan facility and increasing its borrowing capacity to $475 million.

Kohl's (KSS) rose 5.7% after activist investor Engine Capital Monday urged the department store chain to begin a review of its strategic alternatives, saying the company could fetch at least $75 per share in an outright sale. Kohl's e-commerce business is "conservatively" worth at least $12.4 billion, Engine Capital said.

