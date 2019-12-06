Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, GCO, UNFI, ULTA, BIG

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.73%

MCD: +0.55%

DIS: +0.35%

CVS: +1.21%

KO: +0.53%

Consumer stocks retained their gains on Friday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 gaining nearly 0.4% near close while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Genesco (GCO) rallied 34% after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.33 that rose from $0.97 a year ago and topped the $1.08 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) United Natural Foods (UNFI) was rising about 3% after planning to sell 13 of its 43 Shoppers Food & Pharmacy stores to three separate undisclosed grocery operators. No financial terms were disclosed.

(+) Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was gaining 12% after posting earnings per share of $2.25 for Q3, up from $2.18 in the year-ago period, and beating consensus estimate of $2.13 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Big Lots (BIG) was surging almost 30% as the discount retailer posted Q3 results that beat analyst estimates. The company's fiscal Q3 adjusted loss widened to $0.18 per share from $0.16 per share a year earlier but still beat the Capital IQ consensus estimate for a loss of $0.20 per share.

