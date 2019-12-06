Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2019: GCO, ULTA, BIG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.25%

MCD: +0.41%

DIS: +0.64%

CVS: +0.70%

KO: -0.10%

Consumer giants were mostly gaining pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Genesco (GCO), which was advancing by more than 14% after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.33 that rose from $0.97 a year ago and topped the $1.08 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was gaining more than 9% in value after posting earnings per share of $2.25 for Q3, up from $2.18 in the year-ago period, and beating consensus estimate of $2.13 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Big Lots (BIG) was surging by more than 22% as the discount retailer posted Q3 results that beat analyst estimates. The company's fiscal Q3 adjusted loss widened to $0.18 per share from $0.16 per share a year earlier but still beat the Capital IQ consensus estimate for a loss of $0.20 per share.

