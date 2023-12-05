Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2023: TGT, SJM, TSLA, DBI

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Dec. 2 rose 3% from a year earlier after a 6.3% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Target's (TGT) LGBT activism drew criticism from faith-based investing firm Inspire Advisors, which said it joined the lawsuit filed by America First Legal and Boyden Gray against Target and its board. Target shares dropped 0.3%.

J.M. Smucker's (SJM) fiscal Q2 earnings surpassed analysts' expectations even as the consumer environment remained weak, while the food producer updated its full-year outlook to reflect the acquisition of Hostess Brands. Its shares rose 3.5%.

Tesla's (TSLA) labor dispute in Europe spread to Denmark as the 3F union decided to join Swedish union IF Metall's action against the company, media outlets reported. Tesla shares rose 1.4%.

Designer Brands (DBI) reported fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue that fell more than expected by analysts, and the company cut its full-year guidance. The shares tumbled 34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.