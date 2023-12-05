Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2023: SJM, TSLA, DBI

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 3% from a year earlier in the week ended Dec. 2 after a 6.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, J.M. Smucker's (SJM) fiscal Q2 earnings surpassed analysts' expectations even as the consumer environment remained weak, while the food producer updated its full-year outlook to reflect the acquisition of Hostess Brands. Its shares rose 4%.

Tesla's (TSLA) labor dispute in Europe has spread to Denmark as the 3F union decided to join Swedish union IF Metall's labor action against the company, media outlets reported Tuesday. Tesla shares were rising 1.4%.

Designer Brands (DBI) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $0.24 per diluted share, down from $0.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.46. Its shares tumbled 34%.

