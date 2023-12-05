Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2023: GIII, SJM, SIG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.6% recently.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was over 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $2.78 per diluted share, up from $1.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.06.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per diluted share, up from $2.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.47.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was slightly lower after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.24 per diluted share, down from $0.74 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.