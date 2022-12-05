Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2022: FTCH,VFC,VAC

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 2.5%.

In company news, Farfetch (FTCH) slid 9.5% after Cowen Monday lowered its price target for the luxury e-commerce and retail company by $3 to $8 and reiterated its market perform stock rating.

VF (VFC) declined almost 11% after the apparel company cut its FY23 profit and revenue forecasts due to an weakening consumer environment and the increasing need by retailers to discount items to generate sales. The company also said board chairman and CEO Steve Rendle has retired and will be succeeded on an interim basis by independent board member Benno Dorer during the search for a permanent chief executive.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) fell 4.7% after the resort company Monday disclosed plans for $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2027. Net proceeds will be used to redeem its outstanding 6.125% senior secured notes maturing in 2025, repaying debt and buying back up to $55 million of its common stock.

