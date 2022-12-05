Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2022: DIN, LUXH, COE, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.87%.

Dine Brands Global (DIN) was slipping past 1% after saying it has agreed to buy Fuzzy's Taco Shop from Experiential Brands for $80 million in cash.

LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) said late Friday that Shanoop Kothari became president of the company, in addition to his current post as chief financial officer, effective Nov. 30.

51Talk Online Education Group (COE) shares were inactive pre-bell after saying it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares to class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing 15 class A shares to one ADS representing 60 shares.

