Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2019: HOME, FIVE, DG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.03%

MCD: +0.10%

DIS: +0.38%

CVS: +0.45%

KO: -0.17%

Consumer giants were mixed in pre-market trading Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) At Home Group (HOME), which was slumping more than 43% after lowering its fiscal 2020 outlook. The company now expects revenue of $1.35 to $1.36 billion, from $1.37 to $1.39 billion previously, and adjusted EPS of $0.51 to $0.56, from $0.67 to $0.74. That compared with CIQ estimates of $0.70 for EPS on revenue of $1.38 billion.

(+) Five Below (FIVE) was gaining more than 6% in value as it raised the low end of its full-year outlook amid better-than-expected results for its third quarter, which were bolstered by the opening of dozens of stores across the country. Diluted EPS came in at $0.18, down from $0.24 a year earlier but also ahead of the company's guidance. The result beat analysts' projections for $0.17.

(+) Dollar General (DG) was up almost 3% after booking fiscal Q3 financial results that beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates. For the third quarter ended Nov. 1, earnings rose to $1.42 per share from $1.26 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $1.38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.