Markets
HOME

Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2019: HOME, FIVE, DG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.03%

MCD: +0.10%

DIS: +0.38%

CVS: +0.45%

KO: -0.17%

Consumer giants were mixed in pre-market trading Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) At Home Group (HOME), which was slumping more than 43% after lowering its fiscal 2020 outlook. The company now expects revenue of $1.35 to $1.36 billion, from $1.37 to $1.39 billion previously, and adjusted EPS of $0.51 to $0.56, from $0.67 to $0.74. That compared with CIQ estimates of $0.70 for EPS on revenue of $1.38 billion.

(+) Five Below (FIVE) was gaining more than 6% in value as it raised the low end of its full-year outlook amid better-than-expected results for its third quarter, which were bolstered by the opening of dozens of stores across the country. Diluted EPS came in at $0.18, down from $0.24 a year earlier but also ahead of the company's guidance. The result beat analysts' projections for $0.17.

(+) Dollar General (DG) was up almost 3% after booking fiscal Q3 financial results that beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates. For the third quarter ended Nov. 1, earnings rose to $1.42 per share from $1.26 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $1.38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOME FIVE DG WMT MCD

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular