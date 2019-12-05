Consumer Sector Update for 12/05/2019: DLTH,SEAC,RH,NIO

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.48%

MCD -0.04%

DIS -0.24%

CVS -0.59%

KO -0.17%

Consumer stocks turned narrowly mixed late Thursday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 dropping less than 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead less than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Duluth Holdings (DLTH) climbed 27.5% on Thursday after the apparel company reported a surprise Q3 profit, earning $0.01 per share during the three months ended Nov. 3, reversing a $0.10 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 per share net loss. Net sales increased 12.3% year-over-year to $119.8 million, also topping the $115 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) RH (RH) was ahead almost 13% after the interior design retailer raised its FY20 earnings forecast for the fourth time this year, topping analyst estimates, while its Q3 financial results also breezed past Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.79 per share on $677.5 million in net sales during the three months ended Oct. 31, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.54 per share and $1 million, respectively.

(+) SeaChange International (SEAC) rose 11% after the advertising and video products company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.14 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Revenue grew 10.2% compared with the same quarter last year, rising to $20.5 million, also beating the $18.8 million analyst mean.

(-) Nio (NIO) declined 6% after the electric vehicle manufacturer overnight said it delivered 2,528 vehicles during November, or only two more vehicles compared with October levels.

