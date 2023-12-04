Consumer Sector Update for 12/04/2023: SN, VFS, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently unchanged.

SharkNinja (SN) was slipping past 4% after saying certain selling shareholders affiliated with Xuning Wang and CDH Investments launched an underwritten public offering of about 5.6 million SharkNinja common shares.

VinFast Auto (VFS) signed a letter of intent with the US International Development Financial Corp. for the agency to consider the company's application for a $500 million loan to build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Vietnam. VinFast Auto was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said it has signed a contract with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches to support Project Kuiper, the company's satellite broadband network. Amazon.com was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

