Consumer Sector Update for 12/04/2023: CVNA, ALK, HA, SN

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.5%.

In corporate news, Carvana (CVNA) shares gained 14% after JPMorgan upgraded the company to neutral from underweight and raised its price target to $40 from $25.

Alaska Air (ALK) agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings (HA) for $1.9 billion, the companies said Sunday. Alaska Air shares slumped 15%, and Hawaiian Holdings soared 190%.

SharkNinja (SN) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company said some shareholders affiliated with Xuning Wang and CDH Investments launched an underwritten public offering of 5.6 million SharkNinja common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.