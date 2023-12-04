News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/04/2023: CVNA, ALK, HA, SN

December 04, 2023 — 03:50 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.5%.

In corporate news, Carvana (CVNA) shares gained 14% after JPMorgan upgraded the company to neutral from underweight and raised its price target to $40 from $25.

Alaska Air (ALK) agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings (HA) for $1.9 billion, the companies said Sunday. Alaska Air shares slumped 15%, and Hawaiian Holdings soared 190%.

SharkNinja (SN) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company said some shareholders affiliated with Xuning Wang and CDH Investments launched an underwritten public offering of 5.6 million SharkNinja common shares.

