Consumer Sector Update for 12/04/2023: ALK, HA, SN, VFS

December 04, 2023 — 01:54 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Alaska Air (ALK) agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings (HA) for $1.9 billion in cash and debt, the companies said Sunday. Alaska Air shares slumped 15%, and Hawaiian Holdings more than doubled.

SharkNinja (SN) shares fell 5.8% after the company said some shareholders affiliated with Xuning Wang and CDH Investments launched an underwritten public offering of 5.6 million SharkNinja common shares.

VinFast Auto (VFS) signed a letter of intent with the US International Development Financial Corp. for the agency to consider the company's application for a $500 million loan to build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Vietnam. VinFast Auto shares slumped fell 10%.

