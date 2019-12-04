Consumer Sector Update for 12/04/2019: SHOP,SHOP.TO,EXPE,CNNE,BNED

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.11%

MCD +0.66%

DIS -0.13%

CVS +0.40%

KO +0.71%

Consumer stocks still were moderately higher in late Wednesday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.6% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.7%.

(+) Shopify (SHOP) climbed more than 6% after the Canadian e-commerce platform was mentioned as a potential M&A target by markets commentator Jim Cramer during his CNBC program Tuesday night. Executives of at least two Silicon Valley companies both worth more than $70 billion that he met with are considering a possible bid, Cramer said, although officials at Shopify so far have resisted any entreaties.

(+) Expedia (EXPE) rose nearly 7% after Mark Okerstrom and Alan Pickerill quit their jobs as CEO and chief financial officer, respectively, because of disagreements with board members over strategy at the online travel reservation company. Board chairman Barry Diller and vice-chairman Peter Kern will oversee Expedia's executive leadership while Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia Partner Solutions, was named interim CFO. The company also announced plans to buy back another 20 million shares on top of its current authorization to repurchase 9 million shares.

(-) Cannae Holdings (CNNE) declined almost 4% after the restaurant chain priced an upsized $214.5 million public offering of 6.5 million common shares at $33 each, marking a 10.4% discount to its most recent closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra 500,000 shares to the offering from originally planned. Net proceeds will be used to fund future acquisitions, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

(-) Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) tumbled over 21% after the bookseller reported fiscal Q2 net income and sales lagging year-ago levels and also missing analyst estimates and said it has engaged a financial advisor to assist with a review of its strategic opportunities. It earned $0.74 per share on $772.2 million in sales while the Street had been looking for a $0.95 per share profit on $773.8 million in sales.

