Consumer Sector Update for 12/04/2019: CNNE, GIII, CPB, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

MT Newswires
Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.40%

MCD: +0.37%

DIS: +0.62%

CVS: +0.64%

KO: Flat

Top consumer stocks were mostly gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(-) Cannae Holdings (CNNE), which was declining more than 7% after it priced a common stock offering of 6.5 million shares, an increase from the initial 6 million shares, for gross proceeds of $214.5 million.

(-) G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was down more than 8% after reporting a fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.99 that rose from $1.88 a year ago and topped the $1.94 average EPS estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. For the full fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2020, the company lowered its guidance to about $3.2 billion in net sales and between $3.06 and $3.16 in adjusted EPS.

In other sector news:

(-) Campbell Soup (CPB) was slightly lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share, up from $0.71 for the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

