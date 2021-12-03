Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2021: ULTA, RLX, BIG, HIBB

Consumer stocks were cautiously higher ahead of Friday's opening bell as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.6% higher.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) shares rose 4.8% as the beauty store chain operator reported higher fiscal Q3 results and raised its full-year profit and sales outlook.

RLX Technology (RLX) shares tumbled 7.5% despite the Chinese e-vapor company posting higher financial results for its most recent quarter.

Big Lots (BIG) swung to a loss on lower revenue in fiscal Q3 and issued full-year profit guidance below Street views. Shares of the closeout retailer declined more than 1%.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) climbed past 8% as the sporting goods retailer reported a jump in Q3 sales and revised its full-year profit guidance upwards.

