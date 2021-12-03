Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2021: SWBI, OLLI, DIDI

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) sank over 29% after the firearms manufacturer reported a 7.3% year-over-year sales decline during its Q3 ended Oct. 31 to $230.5 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $265 million. The company also misfired with its Q3 adjusted net income, earning $1.13 per share compared with Street views looking for a $1.29 per share profit, excluding one-time items.

Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI) were tumbling over 20% this afternoon, earlier dropping more than 21% to its lowest share price since April 2020, after the discount retailer missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings, reporting a $0.34 per share adjusted profit compared with $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year and the Capital IQ consensus looking for it to earn $0.47 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales fell 7.5% to $383.5 million, also lagging the $415.2 million analyst mean.

Didi Global (DIDI) was sliding almost 17%, staying within close range of its new record low of $6.27 a share, after the Chinese ride-sharing and delivery company overnight said it plans to delist its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.