Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2021: DKNG,SWBI,OLLI,DIDI

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 2.6%.

In company news, DraftKings (DKNG) slid over 10% after Berenberg Bank Friday trimmed its price target for the sports-betting company by $0.50 to $42 a share and reiterated its hold rating for the stock.

Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI) were tumbling nearly 22% this afternoon, earlier dropping to its lowest share price since April 2020, after the discount retailer missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings, reporting a $0.34 per share adjusted profit compared with $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year and the Capital IQ consensus looking for it to earn $0.47 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales fell 7.5% to $383.5 million, also lagging the $415.2 million analyst mean.

Didi Global (DIDI) was sliding 22%, staying within close range of its new record low of $6.00 a share, after the Chinese ride-sharing and delivery company overnight said it plans to delist its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) sank nearly 29% after the firearms manufacturer reported a 7.3% year-over-year sales decline during its Q3 ended Oct. 31 to $230.5 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $265 million. The company also misfired with its Q3 adjusted net income, earning $1.13 per share compared with Street views looking for a $1.29 per share profit, excluding one-time items.

