Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2019: LE, BKE, JCP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.99%

MCD: -0.32%

DIS: -1.71%

CVS: -1.19%

KO: -0.15%

Leading consumer stocks were trading lower pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Lands' End (LE), which gaining more than 6% in value as it posted fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share that marginally climbed from $0.10 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the apparel retailer to make $0.09 per share.

(=) Buckle (BKE) was flat as its board approved a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share as well as a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share, payable on Jan. 24 to shareholders of record on Jan. 10.

(+) J.C. Penney (JCP) was advancing about 1% after saying it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's minimum average share price listing requirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.