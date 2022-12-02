Consumer Sector Update for 12/02/2022: CHPT,BFAM,CBRL

Consumer stocks were paring some of their Friday declines, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Chargepoint Holdings (CHPT) slid 5.8% after the vehicle-recharging network saw its Q3 net loss widen to $0.25 per share, missing analyst estimates by $0.02 per share, while revenue increased 93% over the same quarter last year to $125.3 million but also trailed the Capital IQ consensus expecting $132.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) fell 5.4% after a Barclays downgrade of the early education and childcare company to equal weight from overweight.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) tumbled over 12% after reporting a drop in adjusted earnings for its Q3 ended Oct. 28, missing analyst estimates, and also cutting its FY23 revenue outlook, citing rising macroeconomic uncertainties and persistent inflationary pressures. Revenue this year is now expected to grow in a range of 6% to 8% compared with its prior guidance expecting 7% to 8% growth. Wall Street is looking for a 6.9% increase in FY23 revenue to $3.49 billion.

